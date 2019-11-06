Expert Panel Backs PrEP for People at High HIV Risk

TUESDAY, June 11, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A daily pill that can block transmission of HIV should be prescribed to people at high risk of infection with the AIDS-causing virus, according to a highly influential panel of experts.

The treatment -- called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) -- has proven highly effective at preventing HIV spread in clinical trials, an evidence review by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has concluded.

The task force gave PrEP its highest-level recommendation, a grade A, which means that the potential benefit of the treatment is substantial and backed by strong medical evidence.

Best known as the two-drug combo pill Truvada (emtricitabine-tenofovir), the medication prevents HIV from establishing a permanent infection in people exposed through sex or injection drug use, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Even though HIV is not in the media as much as it used to be, it's still a major public health problem in the U.S., with almost 40,000 people getting HIV every year," USPSTF Chairman Dr. Doug Owens said. "These are quite effective interventions that can help reduce new HIV infection."

An estimated 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and more than 700,000 have died of AIDS since the first cases were reported in 1981, the task force said.

The grade A recommendation should help expand insurance coverage of the pricy medication and get it into the hands of people who need it, experts said.

The USPSTF regularly issues evidence-based guidance on preventive health practices, and the Affordable Care Act (also known as "Obamacare") obliges insurance companies to cover preventive measures that receive strong task force recommendations.

"We have seen firsthand at our clinics how the scale up of PrEP can dramatically decrease the rates of new HIV infection, and improve the quality of life for those individuals who have access to this intervention," said Dr. Antonio Urbina. He is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.