Research Moves Toward Once-Yearly HIV Treatment

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have reformulated an HIV medication into a version they hope can eventually be taken as infrequently as once a year.

The work is only in the early stages, having been studied in lab animals. But the goal is to create an HIV drug that can be injected annually -- offering protection from infection or control of the virus in people who already have it.

The researchers, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, started with a drug that is already in clinical trials, called cabotegravir. It's an injection drug being developed for both HIV prevention and treatment, and designed to be given once every month or two.

The investigators chemically modified cabotegravir to become a "prodrug" -- an inert substance that, once in the body, is converted into an active form. In this case, that conversion happens gradually, with the drug being released for up to a year in lab animals.

The findings, published online April 27 in the journal Nature Materials, are an initial step, and much more work remains.

"We haven't studied this in humans yet," said researcher Dr. Howard Gendelman, who heads the department of pharmacology and experimental neuroscience at the Nebraska center.

And it's hard to predict how long it could take to move ahead, according to Gendelman.

"We're repurposing a medication that other people invented," he said, and there will be "multiple facets" to getting it into human trials.

Cabotegravir is being developed by North Carolina-based ViiV Healthcare. It belongs to a relatively newer class of HIV drugs called integrase inhibitors. They work by blocking an enzyme the virus needs to replicate itself and spread.

A prevention trial is underway to see if cabotegravir injections, every eight weeks, can lower infection rates among people at high risk of HIV. Other trials are testing the drug for maintaining HIV suppression in people who've gotten the virus down to very low levels with standard medication; there it's given in monthly injections along with another drug, called rilpivirine.