PrEP HIV Prevention Pills to Be Free for Insured Americans

By Robert Preidt and Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly all health insurers must cover the entire cost of HIV prevention treatments, the U.S. government says.



That includes the two approved pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs Truvada and Descovy, all clinic visits and lab tests, NBC News reported.

The guidance, issued this week by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with the Department of Labor and the Department of the Treasury, means that a prescription for Truvada and Descovy should now be free for almost all insured people.

Insurers, which were required to stop charging out-of-pocket fees for PrEP as of Jan. 1, have 60 days to comply with the latest rules, NBC News reported.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force granted PrEP an "A" rating in 2019. Under the Affordable Care Act, that means the preventive treatment must be covered by almost all insurers at no cost to the patient.