Should Deferrals Be Lifted for Gay Blood Donors?

July 26, 2021 -- For years, men who have sex with men have faced extra restrictions if they tried to donate blood. The latest FDA guidance requires a 3-month sexual abstinence period before donating for all men who have sex with men. That applies even to men married to other men or two men in a monogamous relationship.

But a study now underway may lead to that policy being lifted. Researchers are trying to determine if assessing these men's personal risk -- instead of ordering a blanket deferral -- would keep the blood supply just as safe.

Called the Advance Study (Assessing Donor Variability And New Concepts in Eligibility), the FDA-funded pilot study aims to enroll 2,000 men at eight locations.

As of late July, "we have about 25% of the planned enrollment," says Brian Custer, PhD, the principal investigator for the study and vice president of research and scientific programs at the Vitalant Research Institute.

Seven locations are currently enrolling, and an eighth, in Atlanta, expects to start enrolling within 3 weeks. Three of the nation's largest blood banks -- Vitalant, OneBlood, and the American Red Cross -- are conducting the study.