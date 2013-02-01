A Woman May Have Rid Herself Naturally of HIV -- But How?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified a second HIV-positive person whose body might have naturally cleared the infection -- sparking hope that studying such exceedingly rare events will help lead to a cure.

The researchers cautioned that they cannot prove the woman has fully eradicated the virus from her body, in what's known as a "sterilizing" cure.

But in exhaustive tests of over 1.5 billion cells from her body, the scientists could not find any HIV genetic material that is capable of spurring infection.

The woman, whom the researchers call the Esperanza patient (after her birthplace of Esperanza, Argentina), is the second known person to have potentially cleared HIV infection naturally.

The first case, a woman dubbed the San Francisco patient, was reported last year by some of the same researchers.

Neither woman can be declared as having a sterilizing cure. All that can be said is it's possible, according to researcher Dr. Xu Yu, of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, in Boston.