Stool Samples From the 1980s Hold Clues to Fighting HIV Today

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Dec. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- What do all the microbes living rent-free in your gut have to do with disease risk? Perhaps a lot.

A groundbreaking analysis of decades-old stool and blood samples from the early AIDS epidemic suggests that men who had high levels of inflammation-causing bacteria in their intestinal tract may have had a greater risk for contracting HIV.

At issue is the specific makeup of the bacteria, fungi, algae and other single-celled organisms that colonize everyone's digestive tract. Collectively, they're known as the gut microbiome.

"A healthy gut microbiome is essential for many bodily functions, such as turning food into energy, fighting bad pathogens and maintaining the lining of our intestines," said study lead author Yue Chen, an associate professor of infectious diseases and microbiology at the University of Pittsburgh. "Scientists are increasingly learning that it has other wide-ranging impacts, including fighting cancer, influencing our behavior and activating our immune response."