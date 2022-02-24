Note: in this article, “women” refers to cisgender women -- those who identify as women and were assigned female sex at birth. Menopause also affects transgender men and non-binary people, but published research on the menopause experience has included only cisgender women participants.

March 18, 2022 -- Gina Brown was boarding an early-morning flight in 2016 when she suddenly started to overheat.

“As soon as I stepped on the plane, I immediately was drenched in sweat,” she says.

Not knowing what to do, she stood still until a fellow female passenger noticed her alarm and asked a flight attendant to grab her a cup of ice.

“Is this the first time this has happened to you?” the woman asked, and Brown nodded.

“It’s called a hot flash,” the woman continued, “and you’re going to be OK.”

As soon as Brown returned from her trip, she visited her doctor for bloodwork and learned that that her hormone levels were decreasing.

“I knew something was going on, but [my provider and I] didn’t have a conversation about menopause,” she says. Brown, 56, has been living with HIV for nearly 28 years and is part of a growing group of women with HIV now entering menopause.