HIV Testing Plummeted During Pandemic

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Testing for HIV suffered a sharp setback during the first year of the pandemic, new government data shows.

The number of HIV tests funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered in health care settings dropped 43% between 2019 and 2020, the study showed. Tests administered in non-health care settings dropped 50% that same year.

The drop affected groups disproportionately affected by HIV, the CDC said, which highlights an urgent need to scale up testing and reduce disparities among those who could most benefit from HIV care.

"We welcomed 2020 with optimism. New HIV infections were declining, and attention to HIV was increasing. But just as COVID-19 disrupted our lives, it changed the course of HIV prevention," said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention.

“Now we are at a crossroads," he said in a CDC news release. "Will we accept the massive reductions in HIV testing, or will we bounce back stronger?”