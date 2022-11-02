Mpox Can Be Fatal for People With Advanced HIV

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The mpox virus -- formerly known as monkeypox -- often causes severe illness and death in those with advanced HIV infection that is not under control, researchers report.

What does that mean? All people diagnosed with mpox should also be tested for HIV, the investigators said.

The international collaboration of scientists also recommends that the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention add this strain of mpox to its list of severe infections considered particularly dangerous to people with advanced HIV disease.

“Currently, there is a list of fourteen infections which behave differently and are particularly dangerous to immunosuppressed people with advanced HIV infection. These are called ‘AIDS-defining conditions’ by international public health agencies. Clinicians worldwide use this classification to guide their management of people most at risk of dying from these infections,” lead author Chloe Orkin, a professor of HIV medicine at Queen Mary University of London, explained in a university news release.