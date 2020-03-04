Regina King Is Stronger Than Ever

On any given episode of Watchmen, the HBO series where masked vigilantes take on white supremacists in an alternate universe, actor Regina King may shatter a solid glass door, chase down a high-speed runner, or single-handedly push a casket into a grave. King plays police detective Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, a superhero vigilante who pursues villains in the name of justice. Getting physical and kicking butt is all in a day’s work.

Here’s the fun part: King is 49, or as she likes to say, almost half a century. Sure, there are moments when she defers to her stunt double, knowing her body doesn’t recover like it did at 25, but she’s a physical person by nature and being fit is a given. “I’m a great example of the idea that you are how you feel,” King says. “If you feel old, then you are. If you feel young, you’re young.”

At a time when many actors, especially women of color, find good roles hard to come by, King is at the top of her game, playing complex female characters and receiving accolades for her work. She recently won a Critics’ Choice Award for best actress in a drama series for Watchmen, an Oscar for best supporting actress for the film If Beale Street Could Talk, and three Emmy Awards for two television series: Seven Seconds and American Crime.

While King is hardly new to the game -- her first acting job was on the 1980s sitcom 227 -- her career has steadily climbed from supporting roles in movies and television series like Jerry Maguire, Boyz in the Hood, Southland, and 24 to full-on movie star.

Recently, King has also stepped behind the camera, directing TV shows like This Is Us, Scandal, and Insecure; and her first feature film, One Night in Miami, an adaptation of the Kemp Powers play about a pivotal gathering between Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali), activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown.