New Guidelines Mean 1 in 3 Adults May Need BP Meds

WEDNESDAY, May 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- One out of every three U.S. adults has high blood pressure that should be treated with medication, under guidelines recently adopted by the two leading heart health associations.

The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association redefined high blood pressure at 130/80 in November, down from the previous level of 140/90, based on new evidence supporting a lower threshold.

Under the new guidelines, nearly 46 percent of U.S. adults now would be considered to have high blood pressure, a new study reported.

Further, 36 percent would be recommended for blood pressure medication, the study authors said.

That means the number of American adults diagnosed with high blood pressure would grow to 105 million from 74 million, and those who should be taking medication to 83 million from 72 million.

Full implementation of the new guidelines would mean 156,000 fewer deaths each year, and 340,000 fewer heart attacks, strokes and other heart-related ailments, the researchers concluded.

"Our study shows the benefit of risk reduction overweighs the potential risk of adverse events in the U.S. population," said study author Dr. Jiang He.

"We highly recommend practitioners to try to adhere to the new guidelines," said He, who is chairman of epidemiology with the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans.

Some debate has occurred since adoption of the new guidelines regarding risks associated with blood pressure medication, said Dr. Clyde Yancy, chief of cardiology with the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

"Whenever there is a change in the approach to a common problem that requires an entire rethink of what has been a standard of care, there's going to be some argument, some pushback, some hesitancy," Yancy said.

But the new study reveals that the potential benefits of the new guidelines far outweigh the risks, he added.

The researchers reported that doctors need to treat 70 people to prevent one case of heart attack or stroke, and 129 people to prevent one death.