3 of 4 Black Americans Have Hypertension by 55

WEDNESDAY, July 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A startling 75 percent of black people in the United States develop high blood pressure by the age of 55, a new study finds.

That's a far higher rate than seen among either white men (55 percent) or white women (40 percent), the researchers said.

"We started to see differences between blacks and whites by age 30," said lead researcher S. Justin Thomas.

"We need to start focusing on preventing hypertension [high blood pressure], particularly in blacks, at an early age," he added.

Thomas is an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's department of psychiatry.

It isn't known why black Americans are more prone to high blood pressure at an earlier age than white Americans, Thomas said. But he speculated that a combination of lifestyle and genetics may explain why.

Thomas said preventing high blood pressure needs to start with getting kids to develop healthy habits.

"I don't think you can start too early," he said. "It should start at elementary school. If kids are told frequently that this is important, they will adopt it."

High blood pressure can lead to serious health problems over time, the researchers noted.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow explained that high blood pressure "is a leading risk factor for heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney disease and premature cardiovascular death." He is a professor of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and was not involved with the new study.

Black men and women in the study had twice the risk of high blood pressure than white men and women, even after adjusting for other differences, he added.

"Prevention, awareness, treatment and control of high blood pressure is essential, as cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events, disability, hospitalizations and financial hardship," Fonarow explained.

For the study, Thomas and his colleagues collected data on nearly 3,900 young adults who were part of a heart disease risk study.

The participants were enrolled in the study when they were 18 to 30 years old, and they didn't have high blood pressure at the time.