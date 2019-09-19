Bedtime May Be Best Time for Blood Pressure Meds

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Taking blood pressure medications at bedtime rather than in the morning nearly halves the risk of dying from a heart attack, stroke or heart failure, a large, new study finds.

Researchers in Spain followed more than 19,000 adults with high blood pressure. They found that people who took all their blood pressure meds at night had lower blood pressure around the clock compared to volunteers who took their medication in the morning.

"The findings are highly consistent regardless of sex, age, presence of diabetes or kidney disease, and other major known factors of increased risk," said study lead author Ramon Hermida.

Hermida is director of bioengineering and chronobiology at the University of Vigo's Atlantic Research Center for Information and Communication Technologies.

"Conventionally, most patients ingest their medication in the morning," said Hermida, "although no single trial ever documented this to be preferable." No guidelines are currently in place regarding the best time to take the drugs, he added.

A New York City heart doctor believes consistency in taking your blood pressure pills will deliver optimal protection.

"The key here is routines," said Dr. Satjit Bhusri, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital. "Not missing a dose. We know one thing worse than an elevated blood pressure is swings in blood pressure due to periodic non-compliance."

To achieve compliance, it's important to stick to a routine, Bhusri said.

Besides compliance, factors such as emotions and simultaneous use of other medications can affect a drug's effectiveness, Bhusri noted.

The investigation -- called the Hygia Chronotherapy Trial -- ran between 2008 and 2018. It involved about 10,600 men and 8,500 women in northern Spain, aged 18 and older.

All had been diagnosed with high blood pressure prior to the study. The patients were tracked for a little over six years on average.

Study participants were randomly assigned to take all of their blood pressure pills just once a day, either in the morning or at bedtime.

Blood pressure was repeatedly assessed throughout the study. At least once a year, participants also wore a mobile monitor, which logged multiple blood pressure readings over two days.