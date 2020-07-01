WEDNESDAY, July 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Cardiologist Dr. Willie Lawrence remains haunted by the memory of police shooting his best friend during a 1966 race riot in Cleveland.

"I saw my best friend shot in the back and the leg by police. I saw his sister shot five times. I witnessed all that, and that impacted me for the rest of my life," said Lawrence, chief of cardiology at HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.

"I'd say I'm as afraid of police as anybody you'd ever come across, and that's a stressor," added Lawrence, who is Black.

The lasting echoes of that trauma left Lawrence not at all surprised by a new study linking racism in the United States to an elevated risk of high blood pressure among Black Americans.

Blacks who endure life-altering instances of discrimination are a third to a half more likely to develop high blood pressure than those who haven't been similarly traumatized, researchers report in the July 1 issue of the journal Hypertension.

These results "may explain a lot of the racial differences between people's health outcomes, and why African Americans are disproportionately impacted by hypertension," said lead author Allana Forde, a postdoctoral research fellow at Drexel University's Urban Health Collaborative in Philadelphia.

"Discrimination is bad for your health," Forde said. "Discrimination is measurable and will impact your health in a negative way."

Lawrence agreed, putting it even more bluntly.

"Racism is a public health problem. We have to first of all recognize that and understand that," Lawrence said. "It's killing African Americans in ways that this paper begins to tease out.

"It's not the sudden death of strangulation," Lawrence said. "It's the slow death of discrimination."

High blood pressure is more common in Black adults than any other ethnic group, affecting about 54% of Black Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Blacks also are more likely to develop high blood pressure at an earlier age.

This new study tracked the heart health of 1,845 Blacks enrolled in the Jackson Heart Study, a long-term investigation of heart disease among Black Americans living in Mississippi.