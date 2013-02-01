Your Blood Pressure Meds May Protect Your Memory

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults who use certain blood pressure drugs may retain more of their memory skills as they age, a new study suggests.

Researchers found the benefit among older people taking medications that are allowed past the "blood-brain barrier," which is a border of specialized cells that prevents toxic substances from crossing into the brain.

Those drugs include certain ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) -- two major classes of blood pressure medication.

Among nearly 12,900 study patients, those taking the brain-penetrating medications showed less memory loss over three years, versus people on blood pressure drugs that cannot cross the blood-brain barrier.

The findings add another layer to the connection between blood pressure and brain health.

High blood pressure is considered a risk factor for dementia, and there is evidence that tight blood pressure control lowers the risk of cognitive impairment -- declines in memory and thinking skills -- as people age.