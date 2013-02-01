High BP More Challenging for Older Women, Younger Men

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Roughly a third of Americans on high blood pressure medications do not have their blood pressure under control, a new study reveals.

And younger men and older women are particularly vulnerable, researchers warn.

"Although this phenomenon has been hinted at in the medical literature, it is a bit surprising to me as we should not expect anyone to have uncontrolled blood pressure, especially if they are already taking prescription medications for them," said study author Dr. Aayush Visaria. He's a postdoctoral research fellow at Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research in New Brunswick, N.J.

Among patients in their 70s, women were 29% more likely than men to have uncontrolled high blood pressure, Visaria and his colleagues found. And women 80 and up had a 63% higher risk.

Among 20- to 49-year-olds, the reverse appears to be true.

Compared to women, the risk for treated but uncontrolled blood pressure was 59% higher among men in their 20s, 70% higher among those in their 30s, and 47% higher for men in their 40s.