Crohn’s Disease: Hacks for Life With a Colostomy Bag

As you recover, you’ll find there’s a lot to learn about life with a colostomy bag. We asked people to share their tips and tricks for day-to-day activities with an ostomy bag to help you feel more comfortable as you work, travel, and more.

Sometimes people with Crohn's disease need surgery. One type of surgery is the creation of a colostomy or an ileostomy , to bring a part of the intestine to the abdomen wall. The procedure creates an opening at the abdomen, called a stoma, so waste can drain into a bag instead of through the anus .

Working Out With a Colostomy Bag

For about 3 months after your surgery, you'll want to avoid lifting heavy objects. Because the muscles around your stoma may be weaker, you could get a hernia. This happens when your intestine presses up against the abdomen or around the hole that leads to your bag.

You can get hernias when you train too. Justan Singh, who's had an ostomy bag for over 10 years and works out often, dealt with them often.

"Looking back, I wish that I took more rest," he says. "Interestingly, no one ever told me this, but it's really important to wear a support band all the time, and even more important than that is to do (core) exercises."

After you heal, you should be able to continue the sports and exercises you enjoy.

Lauren Beach, who had both a temporary loop colostomy followed by a permanent ileostomy nearly 10 years ago, suggests fitted clothing, such as yoga pants, when you work out.

"I love anything that is high-waisted as it hides the bag, and that is so common to come by nowadays," she says.

Beach also tries to change and shower quickly after workouts to avoid a sweaty bag, which can cause it to peel off.

Danni Little, who has lived with her ileostomy bag for 3 years, says to bring extra bags if you're going to swim. They're often waterproof, too, and you can even use a stoma plug temporarily.

Contact sports are still a possibility, as well. You'll want to build your core strength and can wear stoma guards and belts for extra protection and support.