More Than 2 Million in U.S. Have Inflammatory Bowel Disease

July 31, 2023 – A groundbreaking study estimates nearly 1 in 100 Americans have inflammatory bowel disease and shines a light on the growing burden the disorder inflicts in the United States, where up to 56,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

The research shows an estimated 2.4 million Americans have some form of IBD.

“The prevalence of IBD in the United States has been gradually increasing over the last decade, and thus the burden of caring for IBD is likely to increase as life expectancy increases,” said co-principal investigator Andrés Hurtado-Lorenzo, PhD, with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Things like how much ultra-processed food you eat, pollution, and other things can impact your risk of IBD. Changes in environment and the fact that diagnostic tools are better are among the reasons the number of IBD cases is increasing, said, Manasi Agrawal, MD, a gastroenterologist at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, who wasn’t involved in the study.