Fortunately, “There’s a lot you can do to address issues that impact your sexuality and ability to be intimate with a partner,” says David Rubin, MD, co-director of the Digestive Diseases Center at the University of Chicago Medicine. Here’s what can help.

If you have ulcerative colitis , you might be wondering whether it’s possible to have a satisfying sex life. The short answer is yes. Up to half of women and a quarter of men with inflammatory bowel disease (also known as IBD, which includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) experience some sexual problems.

Start With Your Doctor

“Don’t ignore problems and wait for them to get better. Talk to your health care team,” Rubin says. Most IBD doctors believe that treatment for it should also address sexual health. But only 14 percent bring up sex to their patients most or all of the time, according to a 2014 study from Rubin and his colleagues.

And another 31 percent only bring it up sometimes. But that’s because most doctors feel crunched for time, not because they don’t care. “You may need to bring it up to your doctor, so they know it’s a priority for you,” Rubin says.

Be clear about how your symptoms impact your ability to be intimate. For example, if urgency issues make you avoid sex, your doctor may be able to adjust your treatment plan. It’s important to remember that feeling good shouldn’t be your only treatment goal, Rubin says. “The goal is deep remission,” he says. “That gives you much more control, which can improve your confidence.”

If you’re worried your doctor isn’t comfortable or doesn’t want to discuss sex, ask them for referrals to a nurse, sex therapist, counselor, or urologist or gynecologist who can help.