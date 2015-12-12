Today, people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have more medication choices than ever before, and doctors know more about how to treat the condition. Because IBS symptoms vary from person to person, there isn't one remedy that's best for everyone. "It really has to be tailored to the patient," says Braden Kuo, MD, director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital. A person who has IBS with constipation (IBS-C) will likely need a different approach than someone with IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D). Your best course of action may include a special diet, medicines, stress relief, or alternative therapies -- or, most likely, a combination of these.

Diet and Supplements Your eating habits affect your digestion and can make IBS symptoms -- like pain, bloating, diarrhea, or constipation -- worse. Try making some changes to your meals and snacks to get relief. Get more fiber, but do it gradually: When you add fiber-rich foods to your diet -- like whole grains, beans, fruits, and vegetables -- you add bulk to your stool, which can help with both diarrhea and constipation. Don't do it all at once, though. Start with just 2 to 3 grams a day to avoid gas and bloating, and eventually aim for 22 to 34 grams a day.