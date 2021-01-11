Supplements That Are Safe to Take When You Have Lung Cancer

If you have lung cancer, it’s common to notice less of an appetite or to lose weight without trying. The disease and its treatment can have an effect on your appetite and how your body breaks down food and uses nutrients. Some people who have lung cancer take dietary supplements and vitamins to make sure their bodies get all the nutrients they need. Certain supplements are safe and even helpful when you have lung cancer. Others may interfere with your treatment. Always ask your doctor before taking a dietary supplement or vitamin.

What’s the Best Way to Get Nutrients? Although supplements may be good, the very best way to get the nutrients your body needs is through fruits and vegetables, says Zhaoping Li, MD, chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles. She suggests eating less processed foods and focusing on getting the right balance of macronutrients: protein, carbohydrates, and fats. “It’s very important to give your body enough protein, because that is supporting your immune system, supporting your body to rebuild because of chemo and radiation,” Li says. If you don’t have a big appetite or if you feel nauseated, a few things can help, Li says. For example, she recommends mint and ginger to encourage appetite. “A lot of patient reports and quite a few studies show if you make a ginger tea out of fresh ginger roots, that can really help, not only early morning sickness for pregnant women but for cancer patients as well,” she says. But if you’re still not getting enough of what your body needs, your doctor might recommend a supplement or vitamin.