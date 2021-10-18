Lindi Campbell remembers the date: Dec. 6, 2017. That was when she found out she had lung cancer. “I was so shocked,” she says. She had never smoked, and she didn’t know anyone with lung cancer, let alone any other “never-smokers” like her. That made her feel isolated.

So besides taking care of her own health, she set out to connect with other people who could relate. A year after her diagnosis, she founded Breath of Hope Kentucky, a nonprofit lung cancer advocacy and outreach group.

Campbell has connected with more than 20 never-smokers in or from her state. She noticed something unusual: Only one of those people is male.

It’s a small example of a pattern that’s stumped scientists: Why are women much more likely than men to get lung cancer if they never smoked?

Cigarette smoking is, by far, the top cause of lung cancer. But about 15% to 20% of cases in the U.S. happen in never-smokers -- people who’ve never lit up or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their life.