Could Blood Tests Replace Surgical Lung Biospies?

THURSDAY, Feb. 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A blood test may one day replace invasive tissue biopsies as a pain-free way to confirm lung cancer and guide treatment, new research suggests.

According to investigators, the test is as effective as a tissue biopsy in diagnosing advanced non-small cell lung cancer, by far the leading form of the leading cancer killer.

The so-called "liquid biopsy" can also quickly identify tumor gene mutations that match targeted drug therapies -- potentially boosting patient survival.

The new findings present "a convincing argument for use of the liquid biopsy as a first option for molecular testing in advanced non-small cell lung cancer," said lead researcher Dr. Vassiliki Papadimitrakopoulou. She's professor of thoracic head and neck medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

As the Houston team explained, if a CT scan suggests lung cancer, patients are typically asked to undergo a surgical tissue biopsy. It's an expensive, invasive procedure that comes with risks and inconvenience to patients.

Seeking a way around these procedures, numerous companies have been developing blood-based diagnostic tests for lung cancer. The new study focuses on one such test, called Guardant360, developed by Guardant Health, the company that funded the new study.

Blood tests like Guardant360 rely on traces of tumor DNA in blood for clues to the presence of lung cancer and the best way to treat it.

In addition to the higher accuracy found in the new study, the researchers reported that the results of the blood test can be turned around sooner than those of a tissue biopsy.

While results for a standard biopsy took 15 days to process, results of the liquid biopsy took just nine days, on average, the study found.

That means treatment could begin sooner, with potentially better outcomes, the researchers said.

Speedier genetic analysis of the tumor is crucial, the investigators explained, because 30 percent of lung cancers can now be successfully treated with new gene-targeted medicines. These drugs tend to have higher response rates than standard chemotherapy.