THURSDAY, Oct. 24, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Could a person's risk for lung cancer someday be determined with a quick swab of the nose?

If the preliminary findings of a new study are any indication, it's a distinct possibility.

The experimental nasal swab relies on the fact that most lung cancer patients are current and former smokers. It's meant to be a noninvasive means of separating high-risk patients from low-risk patients, by spotting signs of gene damage produced by long-term exposure to cigarette smoke.

"[But] this is not a screening tool," stressed study author Dr. Carla Lamb, director of interventional pulmonology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass.

Instead the swab's purpose is "to help us determine which [suspicious] lung nodules require more invasive evaluations." The overriding goal, she said, is "to help guide that decision-making."

And that's a useful goal, said Dr. Norman Edelman, senior medical adviser for the American Lung Association.

"The [standard] method used for early detection is the low-radiation-dose CT scan," noted Edelman, who was not part of the study. "A major problem with this method is that it's often difficult to decide whether an abnormality it picks up is or is not cancer."

The study team made the same point, noting that the vast majority of the roughly 2 million lung nodules identified every year in the United States turn out to be benign.

But in the absence of foolproof noninvasive tools, doctors are often left to make initial best guesses based on "clues and clinical judgment," explained Edelman.

Lamb noted, "This uncertainty can lead to either unnecessary invasive diagnostic procedures or delay in diagnosis and treatment."

So, with funding from the swab test's manufacturer (Veracyte, a genomic diagnostics company based in San Francisco), the team set out to assess the test's effectiveness among a pool of 261 patients.

All had previously undergone CT scans, and those scans had unearthed potentially problematic lung nodules. Further testing later confirmed which patients truly had lung cancer and which didn't. But while the swab investigation was underway, no one on the study team knew the definitive results.