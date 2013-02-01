Immunotherapy Drug Fights Early-Stage Lung Cancer

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An immunotherapy drug is the first to significantly reduce the risk of cancer recurrence or death in people with early-stage lung cancer, researchers report.

Atezolizumab reduced by 34% the risk of disease recurrence or death in a certain group of people with stage II to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer -- those whose tumors carry a protein that can help malignant cells evade detection by the immune system, according to new findings.

By comparison, standard chemotherapy reduces the risk of future cancer or death by just 16%, researchers said.

Pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for this use, atezolizumab (Tecentriq) could become standard treatment for patients whose genetics hamper the immune system's ability to seek out and kill cancer cells, said lead researcher Dr. Heather Wakelee, chief of oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center.

"That is a more profound benefit than we saw with chemotherapy, and therefore to me it would be something I would want to be able to offer my patients in that setting," Wakelee said.