Targeted High-Dose Radiation Helps Fight Advanced Lung Cancer

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- High-dose radiation therapy may stall tumor growth in patients with advanced lung cancer who are not fully responding to drug therapies, a preliminary study suggests.

The study involved patients whose lung cancer was considered "oligoprogressive." That means the cancer had spread to other sites in the body, and the patients were having a mixed response to standard systemic treatments — including targeted drugs, immune system therapies and chemotherapy.

Essentially, the treatments were successfully suppressing growth in some of those distant tumors, but not others.

In the trial, the researchers found that applying high-dose radiation to those drug-resistant sites extended patients' progression-free survival — the amount of time they remained stable.

Overall, patients who received radiation showed no cancer progression for a median of 44 weeks (which means half remained progression-free longer, and half for a shorter period).

That was nearly five times longer than the median for patients given standard care, at 9 weeks.