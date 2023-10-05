Surgery Beats Targeted Radiation for Early Stage Lung Cancer

WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- More patients are choosing radiation therapy over surgery to treat their early-stage lung cancer, but a new study argues they might be making a mistake.

People who are good surgical candidates for lung cancer appear to have a five-year survival rate that’s 15 percentage points lower if they opt to have radiation treatment instead, according to findings presented Monday at a meeting of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery, in Los Angeles.

“It seems like surgical patients get a real benefit in long-term survival, and you see a real separation in the survival curve after two years,” said lead researcher Dr. Brooks Udelsman, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Yale School of Medicine. “If you have a patient who is expected to live more than two years, they're probably going to benefit from the surgery.”

For the study, researchers analyzed data from the National Cancer Database on more than 30,000 non-small-cell lung cancer patients who were diagnosed and treated between 2012 and 2018.