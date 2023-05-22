Severe Asthma and Lung Cancer: What’s the Link?

May 22, 2023 – Did you know that cutting-edge research is highlighting the link between heavily symptomatic asthma and lung cancer?

About 25 million Americans have asthma, a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that makes the inner lining of your lungs swell. Between 5% and 10% of Americans with the disease have severe asthma. Severe asthma is categorized by needing medium- to high-dose corticosteroids and other long-acting drugs. Often, these drugs won’t control asthma symptoms, which people with asthma have every night and most days of the week.

The inflammation that is caused by asthma triggers attacks when patients breathe in allergens like pollen, dust, or pollutants.

Lung cancer is also driven by inflammation in the respiratory tract, which can contribute to the development of tumors.

“Inflammation does appear to be linked to malignancies,” said William L. Dahut, MD, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society. “Inflammation from asthma may be one of the reasons why people with asthma are more likely to have lung cancer.”