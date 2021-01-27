Valerie Chang was first diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) in December 2000. Although she finally knew the name of the lung disease that caused her to wake up gasping for breath on many nights, she couldn’t find much information on how to treat or live with it.

“I saw a specialist who blamed me for the extensive lung damage I had, for not seeking help and getting diagnosed sooner,” says Chang, who lives in Honolulu. She was in her early 40s, working part time as an attorney, and had two young children, and had never smoked or been exposed to air pollutants, two common causes of COPD. “I was so upset. I couldn’t drive home for an hour after that. It was crushing.”

Doctors only prescribed steroids that didn’t improve her breathing and told Chang that she may ultimately need a lung transplant to survive. She had to travel to Denver to see a pulmonologist at a major respiratory hospital to get effective treatment, but she wanted to stay informed about COPD research and find support too.