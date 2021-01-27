Life Expectancy With COPD

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to predicting someone’s life span with COPD. A lot depends on your age, health, lifestyle, and how severe the disease was when you were diagnosed, plus the steps you've taken to lessen the damage afterward.

"COPD is a disease with a lot of moving parts," says Albert A. Rizzo, MD, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. "It's not a death sentence by any means. Many people will live into their 70s, 80s, or 90s with COPD.”

But that’s more likely, he says, if your case is mild and you don’t have other health problems like heart disease or diabetes. Some people die earlier as a result of complications like pneumonia or respiratory failure.