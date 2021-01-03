It can be really hard to quit smoking , as you probably already know -- especially if you’ve tried before. Here are some tips that might help you put down cigarettes for good.

“If you continue to smoke, it’s going to worsen your lungs at a faster rate than if you quit,” says Sue Galanes, a nurse practitioner at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. It can also put you more at risk for lung cancer , heart disease , stroke , and a host of other health problems.

You breathe in lots of toxic chemicals when you smoke tobacco . Anyone who wants to get healthier should quit. But if you have COPD , it’s even more important to kick the habit.

Get Prepared

Even if you have COPD or other lung problems, “knowing that you should quit and being ready to quit are two different things,” says Galanes, who helps people with lung diseases stop smoking.

To boost your success, here’s some of her advice:

Make a list. Write down why you want to stop smoking. And be prepared to challenge all the excuses you’ve used in the past. That can “get your brain ready to actually proceed with quitting,” Galanes says.

Change your behavior. You may feel a strong desire to smoke when you do certain things. These are known as your triggers. It can be helpful to break these links ahead of time.

For example, if you always have a cigarette with your morning coffee, start to separate the two. “You can have the cigarette or the coffee. You can’t have them together,” Galanes says. “It’ll make a huge difference when it comes to your quit date. So that when you have that cup of coffee, you don’t have that urge that you have to have a cigarette.”

As you’re kicking the habit, Galanes also suggests only smoking outdoors. It makes it more inconvenient to light up. This extra step might help lessen the number of cigarettes you have each day while you’re working your way towards zero cigarettes every day.

Find a substitute. “A lot of people have smoked for more than 30 years,” Galanes says. “And besides the addictive component of smoking, there’s the habit.” You can have a kind of withdrawal from this “hand-to-mouth” routine, she says. When you get antsy, swap your cigarettes for things such as: