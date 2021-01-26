If you’re living with COPD , you may have already made some lifestyle changes to stay healthy and make it less likely that your condition will get worse, which is great. And you might wonder if alcohol could prevent, improve, or make COPD worse. Here’s what the science says about drinking alcohol when you have COPD .

Could Drinking Alcohol Prevent COPD?

Some studies suggest that moderate alcohol use may be linked to a lower risk of COPD. The most recent was published in the American Journal of Epidemiology in 2019. Scientists surveyed over 40,000 Swedish men about how much alcohol, and what kind, they drank and then watched to see who developed COPD. They found that, compared to those who drank liquor, men who drank a moderate amount of beer or wine had lower rates of COPD.

But all of these studies are what scientists call “associational,” which means there was an overlap between people who did a certain thing (in this case, drinking alcohol) and then whether they developed a certain disease (in this case, COPD). Those kinds of studies aren’t the ones doctors use to make medical decisions. They don’t prove that alcohol was the reason someone didn’t get COPD.

It’s not like someone is telling people to drink or not drink, says MeiLan K. Han, MD, professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Health System. The kind of study she’s referring to, called a randomized, controlled trial, is much better at showing whether one particular thing -- in this case, alcohol -- can have a good or bad effect on your health. Those are the kind of studies experts use to approve medications and make treatment recommendations.

There are two other problems with the studies that suggest alcohol use could prevent COPD. One, most of them involve only men, and two, they use a research method called “self-reporting,” which means the people in the study had to remember how much they drank and then be truthful about it, which they sometimes aren’t.

“I have a hard time believing these kinds of studies,” Han says. “There can be significant differences in how much people drink, smoke or other risky behaviors.”

She doesn't recommend that patients go out and start drinking to decrease their risk of COPD, she adds.

Fair enough. But what if you already drink alcohol? Could it make your COPD worse?