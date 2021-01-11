The Case for Harmonicas

Five years after his hospitalization, Martin not only still practices the harmonica, he also teaches a class for local seniors. More than anything, Martin says playing the harmonica has helped him to control and regulate his own breathing.

“This helps during exacerbations because I know I can physically and consciously calm myself and breathe purposefully and correctly,” he says. A bonus: Making music is also fun. Martin’s favorite tune is “How Much Is That Doggie in the Window.”

Hart, of the Allergy & Asthma Network, has seen firsthand how harmonicas can help even those who rely on oxygen. But she couldn’t find any research that documented their effectiveness. So Hart convinced her former employer, Baylor Scott & White Health Care of Texas, to pay for a 12-week pilot study.

Fourteen people who were in pulmonary rehab attended 2-hour harmonica sessions weekly to learn one or two new songs. They also practiced at home 5 days a week for 30 minutes each time. Eleven participants completed all 12 sessions.

The goal of the pilot study was to see if playing the harmonica led to objective improvements in breathing, says Mark Millard, MD, a pulmonologist at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas who was one of the researchers on the study.

The patients were assessed for breathing, muscle strength, and how far they could walk in 6 minutes, a standard test used for people with COPD. Healthy people can cover about 400-700 meters in that time. Before the study, the participants managed little more than 200 meters on average. After 12 weeks on the harmonica, they boosted their distance by about 50 meters, nearly double the distance that experts consider a meaningful improvement.

Millard says harmonica playing measurably strengthened the breathing muscles, “which translated into improved ability to walk.”

COPD has a high “misery index,” Millard says, that often turns into a self-fulfilling cycle.

“The less you do, the less you will be capable of doing, until getting up from a chair to go the bathroom or bedroom barely makes the effort worth it,” he says.