Protect Your Lungs

While you can’t entirely undo years of damage from cigarette smoking, the best thing you can do to “detox” is to protect your lungs from any further damage, Edelman says. Here are some proven ways to keep your lungs a clear as possible:

Avoid secondhand smoke. While quitting smoking is the most important thing you can do for your lungs, it’s crucial to not breathe in other people’s smoke as well, Edelman says. The combination of the smoke coming from the end of a cigarette, plus the smoke that comes out of the smoker’s mouth, contains hundreds of toxic chemicals; breathing them in can cause everything from lung cancer to stroke, the CDC says.

Stay away from vaping. While doctors are still learning about the long-term risks of e-cigarettes, research has started to uncover some short-term ones. A recent study found that vaping makes your lungs less able to clear out mucus, which can lead to infections. “The only thing you should inhale into your lungs is pure, clean air and prescribed medications,” Edelman says. “Nothing else is going to be safe.”

Don’t rely on steam therapy. Although one very small study found that inhaling warm steam may make people with COPD feel less anxious, it found no effect on how well your lungs worked -- and it was too small of a study to even be sure about the findings on anxiety. “Steam may be helpful for improving the clearance of mucus from your upper airways, including the nose and throat, during a respiratory infection, but it doesn’t make the lungs work better,” Englert says.

Prevent infection. Protect your lungs from further harm by getting flu and pneumonia vaccines, frequently washing your hands, and avoiding contact with anyone who has a sniffly nose or other illness.

Steer clear of pollution, indoors and out. The American Lung Association recommends you have your home tested for radon, a toxic gas that can cause lung cancer. (You can find info on testing at the EPA’s website.) Also, make it a habit to vacuum your home regularly using a HEPA filter, and choose cleaning products that are free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), fragrances, and irritants. If you have a chronic respiratory disease, it can help to track your local air quality and avoid spending time outdoors on days with poor air quality, Englert says. You can go to AirNow.gov or download a free air quality index app, which will alert you when pollution in your area from a fire, industry, or other sources is dangerously high.