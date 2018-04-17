Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies

April 17, 2018 -- Barbara Bush, first lady of the United States from 1989 to 1993, died at her Houston home Tuesday, a family spokesman said. She was 92.

The wife of former President George H.W. Bush was the matriarch of the last great American political dynasty. When her son, George W. Bush, was elected president in 2000, she became the first woman since Abigail Adams to have served as first lady to one president and mother to another. Another son, Jeb, served as governor of Florida and ran unsuccessfully for president.

"I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother," former President George W. Bush said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Our family will miss her dearly."

Known as the "silver fox" for her trademark mane of white hair, she had been in failing health in recent years and had been hospitalized in recent weeks. After she was discharged from the last hospital stay, the office of George H.W. Bush issued a statement on April 15 explaining her decision to be at home: "Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care."

The statement did not identify the health conditions, but media reports have said that she has chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD), congestive heart failure, and other medical issues.

"The goals of comfort care are not to help the patient live as long as possible, but to live as comfortably as possible," says MeiLan Han, MD, a volunteer spokeswoman for the American Lung Association. She did not treat Bush and was speaking in general about the conditions.