Zapping Airway Nerves May Help COPD Patients

TUESDAY, Sept. 18, 2018

COPD, which is often linked to smoking, is a progressive deterioration of lung function that involves a combination of bronchitis and emphysema symptoms. It's the third leading cause of death in the United States, and while treatments can ease symptoms, there is no cure for COPD.

However, researchers on Tuesday presented promising new findings from a phase 2 clinical trial. The trial focused on a new COPD treatment called targeted lung denervation (TLD).

In this therapy, doctors disrupt nerves lying on the outside of the patients' airways.

The new trial involved 82 COPD patients treated at medical centers in six European countries. According to the researchers, the treatment reduced problematic symptoms by more than 50 percent compared to patients who got a sham treatment.

"We have been able to significantly reduce chronic respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, exacerbations of the disease, infections and hospitalizations in a group of COPD patients who are already on aggressive medical therapy," said lead researcher Dr. Dirk-Jan Slebos, of the University Medical Centre Groningen, in the Netherlands.

In addition, patients saw a better quality of life and improved lung function, he said.

One expert in respiratory care said new treatment options are needed for COPD patients.

Dr. Len Horovitz is a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He explained that TLD works by inactivating nerves lying outside the airways. This results "in dilatation of previously constricted airways, and less production of mucous," he explained.

"While there is medication that COPD patients use to accomplish the same effect, the addition of TLD appears to confer additional therapeutic benefit," said Horovitz, who wasn't involved in the new trial.

The study was funded by Nuvaira, the Minneapolis-based maker of TLD technology. The findings were scheduled for presentation Tuesday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, in Paris.

In the treatment, a catheter is passed through a tube called a bronchoscope into the lungs. The catheter delivers an electric charge to the nerves on the outside of the airways, altering their normal function.