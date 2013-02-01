Fewer Dangerous COPD Flare-Ups During COVID

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Public health precautions meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 may have had an unintended but happy side effect.

They may also have benefited individuals who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a new study.

During the pandemic, admissions for COPD flare-ups dropped dramatically -- by 53% -- at University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) hospitals.

Researchers at the UM School of Medicine suspect this was the result of a drop in circulating seasonal respiratory viruses, such as influenza. They theorized that stay-at-home orders, social distancing, mask mandates and strict limits on large gatherings reduced exposure not only to COVID but also to other respiratory infections.

"Our study shows there's a silver lining to the behavior changes beyond protecting against COVID-19," said senior author Dr. Robert Reed, a pulmonologist and professor of medicine.

COPD is a group of lung diseases that worsen over time and make it hard to breathe. Before the pandemic, they were the fourth-leading cause of death worldwide, commonly triggered by tobacco smoke and dirty air. Nearly half of flare-ups are caused by seasonal respiratory viruses.