If you have a lung disease like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), it’s important to take steps to protect yourself from COVID-19 and other viruses. But you might be wondering if wearing a face mask to lower your risk of illness will make it harder to breathe, or even make your lung disease worse. “There are a lot of myths floating around about who should wear a mask, and how and when they should wear it,” says Frank Coletta, MD, director of pulmonary medicine and chief of critical care at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, NY. Read on to get the facts on masks and lung disease.

Myth: Masks Aren’t Safe for People With Lung Disease Fact: Almost all people with lung disease can and should wear a mask. “They don’t restrict your breathing,” Coletta says. “They might feel slightly uncomfortable, but that’s not a sign that you’re getting less oxygen.” “Studies show that masks don’t impact air exchange, even for people with severe emphysema,” says Bradley Hayward, MD, a pulmonologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City. “Your breath might feel warmer. But if you think that’s uncomfortable, imagine being on a ventilator because you got COVID-19.” You might have heard that masks cause a dangerous buildup of carbon dioxide (CO2) that you end up inhaling. That’s a myth, too. CO2 particles are so small that they easily pass through masks, including special protective masks called N95s. Even so, if you do have very severe lung disease and feel uncomfortable, talk to your doctor about finding the best mask for you.