Over 3 decades, Gerard Mikell watched his neighbors grow sicker and sicker. Toddlers were developing severe allergies. Children were struggling to breathe. Teens were in and out of the hospital. And to Mikell, it seemed obvious who was responsible.

Mikell had grown up in northern Charleston, SC, where red maples cast shadows over flowering azaleas every spring, and where he’d spent many a summer day frolicking in the nearby Ashley and Cooper rivers with the countless cousins who lived around the corner.

As an adult, Mikell gradually realized that things weren’t as idyllic as they’d seemed. He worked various jobs in the chemical manufacturing plants that sandwiched his historically Black neighborhood of Union Heights. He watched as those plants used the same waterways he’d played in as a child for dumping waste. And, as the factories spewed fumes into the skies and refuse into the rivers, he watched the people he knew grow increasingly ill.

Asthma was a particular menace; Charleston is sixth in the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s list of asthma capitals of the U.S. For Mikell, the connection between asthma and pollution was hardly a surprise. “The relationship between respiratory disease and [air pollution] too often is not recognized,” he says.