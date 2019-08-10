Air Pollution Kills as Many People as Cigarettes

Oct. 8, 2019 -- When she turned 62 in 2012, Latifa Moosajee and her husband decided to downsize from their home in small-town Georgia. They moved into a brand-new townhouse in the commercial heart of Atlanta. “It was my dream home … close to my daughter’s family.”

Moosajee was excited to spend more time with her grandchildren and lead an active life in the city. But the very first year in her new home, she began to wheeze and have trouble breathing. At first, she tried allergy pills, thinking it was just a rough ragweed season. Over the next 5 years, she had longer and longer stretches of wheezing with trouble breathing, and she needed more and more medicines. She started short-acting inhalers, then long-acting inhalers, and eventually needed steroids just to keep her airways open.

The winters were the toughest. “For months at a time I had no energy… I could barely breathe,” Moosajee said. Her lung doctor ruled out the usual suspects. She had no history of lung disease. She didn’t smoke. No one around her smoked. She hadn’t changed her diet or started using new products in her home.

The only times she had similar problems were on her rare trips to India, which has some of the highest pollution levels in the world.

Figuring that out helped her zero in on the gridlocked street outside her window in Atlanta. “The cars pack the road from morning to night; only the evening would be clear.” Moosajee and her doctor began to suspect the polluted air she was breathing in for years was taking a toll on her health.

For millions of Americans like Moosajee, every breath brings toxic air deep into the lungs. There, pollutants can get into the bloodstream and cause damage throughout the body. The American Lung Association’s 2019 “State of the Air” report shows that more than 141 million people live in counties with unhealthy air, an increase of 7 million people from the 2018 report.