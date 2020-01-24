Three COVID Vaccines Compared

Dec. 14, 2020 -- One vaccine is already being administered in the U.S., another could be approved for use by the end of the week, and a third is coming soon. Here’s a closer look at all three and what it might mean for you.
|
Vaccine developer:
|
Pfizer
|
Moderna
|
AstraZeneca
|
How it works
|
Messenger RNA
|
Messenger RNA
|
Inactivated cold virus
|
When approved/expected approval
|
Granted emergency use authorization on Dec. 11
|
Advisory committee meeting Dec. 17; approval expected 24 to 48 hours after
|
Has not submitted application for emergency use authorization in U.S.
|
What percentage of people did it protect from becoming infected in clinical studies?
|
95%
|
94.1%
|
70%
|
How many shots do you need?
|
Two doses, 3 weeks apart
|
Two doses, 4 weeks apart
|
Two doses, 4 weeks apart
|
What are the side effects?
|
Fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, especially after the second dose
|
Fever, muscle aches, headaches lasting a few days. Effects worse after second dose.
|
Not yet known
|
How many doses will be available, and when?
|
50 million, starting Dec. 14; 1.3 billion in 2021
|
20 million, starting Dec. 21; 80 million for U.S. in 2021
|
3 billion planned for 2021