Three COVID Vaccines Compared

Dec. 14, 2020 -- One vaccine is already being administered in the U.S., another could be approved for use by the end of the week, and a third is coming soon. Here’s a closer look at all three and what it might mean for you.

Vaccine developer: Pfizer Moderna AstraZeneca How it works Messenger RNA Messenger RNA Inactivated cold virus When approved/expected approval Granted emergency use authorization on Dec. 11 Advisory committee meeting Dec. 17; approval expected 24 to 48 hours after Has not submitted application for emergency use authorization in U.S. What percentage of people did it protect from becoming infected in clinical studies? 95% 94.1% 70% How many shots do you need? Two doses, 3 weeks apart Two doses, 4 weeks apart Two doses, 4 weeks apart What are the side effects? Fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, especially after the second dose Fever, muscle aches, headaches lasting a few days. Effects worse after second dose. Not yet known How many doses will be available, and when? 50 million, starting Dec. 14; 1.3 billion in 2021 20 million, starting Dec. 21; 80 million for U.S. in 2021 3 billion planned for 2021