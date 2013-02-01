You Have Fungi in Your Lungs, and That's OK

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There's more than one kind of fungus living among lung tissue, but people can breathe easy knowing these species are for the most part harmless, scientists say.

It's normal for people to have fungi in their lungs, and using drugs like inhaled steroids won't hurt them, a research team found.



According to a team led by Einar Marius Hjellestad Martinsen, a doctoral candidate at the University of Bergen in Norway, it was long thought that healthy lungs were sterile, with only diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) enabling microorganisms to enter them and survive.

Now it's been shown that several microorganisms reside in the lungs of healthy people, too.

In this study, Norwegian researchers analyzed lung and mouth samples from nearly 200 people with and without COPD.

"Both healthy and diseased lungs had a different fungal composition than the mouth, suggesting that lungs have a unique fungal environment," Hjellestad Martinsen said in a university news release.