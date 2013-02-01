Medical Journalists Issue Statement on Health Dangers of Global Warming

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An editorial written jointly by the editors of more than 230 medical journals worldwide has a grim warning for humanity: Climate change is making people sick – and it's going to get worse.

As reported by CNN, the same global warming that's causing extreme weather events has had a number of negative impacts on human health during the past two decades, the journal editors said. And if the earth – where global temperatures have already risen by 1.2°C – reaches 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, that could be catastrophic for human health, the editors wrote.

The numerous health issues already linked to climate change range from increases in heat deaths, dehydration and loss of kidney function to chronic conditions such as heart and lung disease. A warming planet is also contributing to skin cancer, tropical infections, allergies, mental health issues and pregnancy complications.



"Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world, a state of affairs health professionals have been bringing attention to for decades," the editorial reads.