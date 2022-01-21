Jan. 21, 2022 -- A tobacco giant has stepped into the health care business, and respiratory specialists are doing their best to thwart the move.

The Forum of International Respiratory Societies, which has 70,000 members worldwide, has served "official notice" that its organizations and members "cannot condone" working with any firm "wholly owned by a tobacco company such as Philip Morris International," the group says in a statement.

Health professionals lobbied in the fall of 2021 to block the sale of British inhaler manufacturer Vectura to tobacco company Philip Morris. But the £1.1 billion (or about $1.5 billion) acquisition was completed in September with nearly 75% of Vectura shareholders backing the deal.

"This takeover is a dark episode for lung health and health in general and should not be repeated in the future," the respiratory specialists said in their statement. "Tobacco products remain the leading cause of preventable death and disease worldwide."

The specialists say they are "terribly disappointed" that shareholders, regulators, and the U.K. government allowed it to move forward. "This is just the latest example of tobacco companies diversifying into health care, and we are very concerned about the implications for patients, scientists, and doctors."