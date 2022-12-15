Troubling Signs TB Is Gaining Resistance Against Combo Antibiotics

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New drugs may be needed to fight the deadliest form of tuberculosis, because it may no longer respond to current treatments.

An animal study by Johns Hopkins University researchers found that an approved antibiotic regimen may not work for TB meningitis due to multidrug-resistant strains. Small human studies have also provided evidence that a new combination of drugs is needed.

Doctors currently use a regimen of three antibiotics -- bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid (BPaL) -- to treat TB of the lungs due to multidrug-resistant (MDR) strains. The new study showed that is not effective in treating TB meningitis because bedaquiline and linezolid are restricted in crossing the blood-brain barrier, a network of cells that stops germs and toxins from entering the brain.

About 1% to 2% of TB cases progress into TB meningitis. This leads to brain infection that causes increased fluid and inflammation.

Tuberculosis is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is considered a global health threat.