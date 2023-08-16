Having Lung Problems? Eat Your Veggies, Science Says

Aug. 16, 2023 – Vegetables like broccoli and kale aren't just dietary heroes for their fiber content – they might hold a hidden power that aids our battle against lung infections, according to a study published today in the journal Nature.

Scientists from London’s Francis Crick Institute have unraveled how certain compounds in these greens, found in the cruciferous family, act as secret signals for a protein that guards crucial defense points in the body, like the gut and lungs.

When we consume these leafy veggies, cabbage, cauliflower, and other cruciferous foods, they send instructions to a protein called aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), found in the blood vessels of our lungs. This ensures a healthy environment in our lung area, which serves as an important barrier between our internal systems and the outside world.

“When you talk about the immune system, you talk about barriers that demarcate the border between the inside of areas like the gut and lungs, and the outside world,” said Andreas Wack, PhD, principal group leader in the Francis Crick Immunoregulation Lab. “The lung is a place that has to be protected but also has to be very permeable for some things. It's a tightrope in a way.”