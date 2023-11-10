Now Is the Time for Older Adults to Get the RSV Vaccine

Oct. 11, 2023 – Recent progress in the field of immunology has given health care providers and their patients new tools to combat a potentially deadly respiratory illness that largely affects older adults. And no, it’s not COVID-19.

Public health officials estimate that almost every American will contract at least a mild form of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during their lifetime. The illness can be life-threatening for infants and toddlers, and it can also be dangerous for older adults.

Each year, 60,000 to 160,000 adults over age 65 are hospitalized due to RSV, resulting in up to 10,000 deaths. In May, the FDA approved the first RSV vaccine for adults over age 60.

Then, in July, the FDA approved a vaccine for infants and for expectant mothers at weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy. Among children younger than age 5, between 58,000 and 80,000 hospitalizations occur every year.

Medical professionals strongly urge adults over 60 with health conditions to get the RSV vaccine as we head into what’s commonly called cold and flu season, but now includes COVID and RSV.