If you or someone you care about has a substance use disorder and wants to get better, maybe you’ve wondered if a rehabilitation center is the answer. It’s a treatment facility for people who have an addiction disorder involving alcohol or drugs. Some people go daily (or even less often) to an outpatient center for care, while others live at a center for a period of residential care.

Some people with a substance use disorder really need residential care. But there are tons of facilities to choose from, and not all of them have your best interests in mind.

"The ethics piece is really important," says Marvin Ventrell, CEO of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP), "because as treatment centers have boomed, there are some charlatans out there. They’re not the majority, but they are out there."

But quality treatment does exist, and there are ways to find reputable centers and avoid scams. Here’s how to get started.