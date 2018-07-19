For many people, the idea of doing something about an alcohol problem brings to mind 12-step programs and meetings where strangers holding paper coffee cups say, "Hello, my name is John, and I'm an alcoholic." Fewer people know that medications are also available to treat alcohol use disorder, the term for the condition that's been called alcoholism and alcohol abuse.

While some of these medications have been around for decades, fewer than 10% of the people who could benefit from them use them. "You don't have commercials talking about [these drugs]," says Stephen Holt, MD, who co-directs the Addiction Recovery Clinic at Yale-New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus in Connecticut. "And primary care doctors tend to shy away from these meds because they weren't trained to use them in med school."

Yet medications for alcohol use disorder can work well for people who want to stop drinking or drink a lot less.

"Medications are the beginning of how you make the psychological change that needs to occur," says Gerard Schmidt, an addiction counselor and president of the Association for Addiction Professionals.

Three drugs have FDA approval for alcohol use disorder, and each works differently.