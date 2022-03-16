High on Marijuana Anonymous

When the COVID-19 pandemic propelled the world into lockdown 2 years ago, a recent college graduate in New England – let’s call her Julia* – suddenly realized that her daily obsession with marijuana had already prepared her for life in isolation.

“Weed is a drug that doesn’t make you want to go with other people,” says Julia, who had just returned home to support her mother’s battle with stage IV cancer. “It’s a drug that makes you want to sit alone in your room. So when the pandemic hit, my first thought was ‘Oh, wow, now everybody is going to live like I do.’

“That was a scary moment for me,” she admits, “realizing that a global pandemic isn’t going to change the way I live my life all that much.”

Julia decided it was time to ditch her best friend since college: dab pens, the tiny electronic devices that release a vapor of highly concentrated cannabis oil or wax, far more potent than the clumps of bud, stems, and seeds sold in baggies back in the day.